Shalabh Singhal has more than 10 years of experience across Finance, Technology, Sales and building startups. He is the Managing Director of ZipLoan, a fintech NBFC incorporated in 2015 with a mission to provide Indian MSMEs easy access to credit. He previously founded Credence, a CRM(Client Relationship Management) product company serving clients in Education, Finance, Hospitality, Health care and Real Estate sector. He started his career with Goldman Sachs, New York.

During his stint with Goldman Sachs he built financial products for Goldman's Institutional clients like GE and IBM. He completed his graduation in Electrical Engineering from IIT-BHU where he was among the top 10 rank holders. Shalabh is a CFA(USA) Charterholder and part of the Indian Association of Investment Professionals.