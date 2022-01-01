Shama Hyder

Shama Hyder

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Zen Media

Shama Hyder is CEO of Zen Media, an award-winning marketing and PR agency for tech-driven B2B firms. She is a bestselling author, an international keynote speaker and has been named one of LinkedIn’s Top 10 Voices in Marketing for four years in a row.

http://www.zenmedia.com

Follow Shama Hyder on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Youtube Book

Latest

News and Trends

3 Trends to Keep Customers Engaged in 2022

Pandemic-tested ideas will cement themselves as the new way of doing things, while budgets will reflect a heightened focus on authenticity through vehicles like influencer marketing.

Continue Reading
Noticias y tendencias

3 tendencias para mantener a los clientes comprometidos en 2022

Las ideas probadas por una pandemia se consolidarán como la nueva forma de hacer las cosas, mientras que los presupuestos reflejarán un mayor enfoque en la autenticidad a través de vehículos como el marketing de influencers.

Continue Reading
Prepare to Succeed

Create a Stable Foundation for Your Next Business Venture

While entrepreneurship seems exciting, it can be daunting to start a business, especially when uncertainty permeates our society.

Continue Reading
Prepare to Succeed

Cree una base estable para su próxima empresa comercial

Si bien el espíritu empresarial parece emocionante, puede resultar abrumador iniciar un negocio, especialmente cuando la incertidumbre impregna nuestra sociedad.

Continue Reading
Technology

5 Steps to Help Tech Companies Reduce Bias in AI

The five-step framework can help tech entrepreneurs prevent biases from developing and reverse existing biases in tech.

Continue Reading
Tecnología

5 pasos para ayudar a las empresas tecnológicas a reducir el sesgo en la IA

El marco de cinco pasos puede ayudar a los emprendedores tecnológicos a evitar que se desarrollen sesgos y a revertir los sesgos existentes en la tecnología.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like