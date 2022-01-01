Signing out of account, Standby...
Shama Hyder
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Zen Media
3 Trends to Keep Customers Engaged in 2022
Pandemic-tested ideas will cement themselves as the new way of doing things, while budgets will reflect a heightened focus on authenticity through vehicles like influencer marketing.
3 tendencias para mantener a los clientes comprometidos en 2022
Las ideas probadas por una pandemia se consolidarán como la nueva forma de hacer las cosas, mientras que los presupuestos reflejarán un mayor enfoque en la autenticidad a través de vehículos como el marketing de influencers.
Create a Stable Foundation for Your Next Business Venture
While entrepreneurship seems exciting, it can be daunting to start a business, especially when uncertainty permeates our society.
Cree una base estable para su próxima empresa comercial
Si bien el espíritu empresarial parece emocionante, puede resultar abrumador iniciar un negocio, especialmente cuando la incertidumbre impregna nuestra sociedad.
5 Steps to Help Tech Companies Reduce Bias in AI
The five-step framework can help tech entrepreneurs prevent biases from developing and reverse existing biases in tech.
5 pasos para ayudar a las empresas tecnológicas a reducir el sesgo en la IA
El marco de cinco pasos puede ayudar a los emprendedores tecnológicos a evitar que se desarrollen sesgos y a revertir los sesgos existentes en la tecnología.