Black Umbrellas was first conceived as a project spearheaded by Cape Town social entrepreneurs Charles Maisel and Mark Frankel to support SMMEs. In 2009 the Shanduka Foundation partnered with Black Umbrellas to escalate the project countrywide with R5.2 million invested in the set up and operations of a Gauteng office. Cyril Ramaphosa, Chairperson of the Shanduka Foundation, is deeply committed to the vision of Shanduka Black Umbrellas as a catalyst in the development of entrepreneurs, a sector he has identified as critical to the empowerment of historically marginalised South Africans.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.