Shankar Prasad

I'm a Chemical Engineer from IIT Bombay and my first love is still science & technology. After 8 years at HUL working in manufacturing and product development, I completed my MBA from the ISB, Hyderabad. MBA after 8 years of working was a fantastic experience, and I also secured the gold medal in my batch. After my MBA, I was a management consultant at McKinsey for 2 years - I served FMCG and financial services clients. My financial services work took me to Everstone Capital, where I worked on several of Everstone's consumer sector investments as part of the ops team. I also got the opportunity to be part of the founding team for FACES Cosmetics in India.