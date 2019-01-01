Shantanu Agarwal

Shantanu, currently the Chief Investment Officer of Paisalo Digital. With the launch of the PAISALO digital app, he introduced a different dimension to the steady NBFC business with a strong history of 25 years. Introducing the technological disruption, Shantanu is focused on growth of the company and enabling the customers with hassle-free experience of lending. The PAISALO App is built on python platform.

He has worked in Forex Exchange Trading in Hong Kong and Singapore with Greenfield Advisory Pte Ltd; and worked in Algorithm Based Forex Trading in Singapore with Fulcrum Advisory Pte Ltd, worked on algorithm based trading for G10.