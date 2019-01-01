About Shantanu Singh Chauhan

Mr. Shantanu Singh Chauhan is the Co-Founder of Startup Arena, who aims at building Startup Arena as growing up to become India’s most preferred way for searching, connecting and managing customer and supplier. He holds a Masters degree in SMU and Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IMT, Mr. Chauhan has been a Fellow Member of The Open Group’s Association of Enterprise Architects for over 6 years (2010-2016). Apart from the above, Mr. Chauhan has studied Strategic Management from IIMC and Organizational Leadership from Insead. He is a Technopreneur with over 2 decades of experience in creating next-generation products and services that helped business scale and has brought immense delight to customers & investors.