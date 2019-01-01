My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shantanu Singh Chauhan

Shantanu Singh Chauhan

Co- Founder, Startup Arena

About Shantanu Singh Chauhan

Mr. Shantanu Singh Chauhan is the Co-Founder of Startup Arena, who aims at building Startup Arena as growing up to become India’s most preferred way for searching, connecting and managing customer and supplier. He holds a Masters degree in SMU and Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IMT, Mr. Chauhan has been a Fellow Member of The Open Group’s Association of Enterprise Architects for over 6 years (2010-2016). Apart from the above, Mr. Chauhan has studied Strategic Management from IIMC and Organizational Leadership from Insead. He is a Technopreneur with over 2 decades of experience in creating next-generation products and services that helped business scale and has brought immense delight to customers & investors. 