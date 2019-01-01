About Sharene Lee
Sharene Lee is the co-founder and COO of Melltoo, a mobile marketplace for second hand goods, based in the UAE. The startup launched in March 2014 and has experienced explosive growth since then. Sharene is a serial entrepreneur with Melltoo being her third major venture and two prior successful exits in Los Angeles and France. In between ventures, Sharene spends her time researching and teaching technology in education. In particular, she has a keen interest in instant messaging as a tool for today's classrooms.