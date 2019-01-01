Shashank Gupta

Shashank is the Co-Founder and Director of Tailor Made.

A great believer of positivity, people and purpose, Shashank founded Tailor Made in 2014/2018 (Client to confirm) with a view to bring an eye for detail towards creating lavishly beautiful event spaces. With an in-depth understanding of the live event space along with global relationships in destination management and talent management Tailor Made ensures that every event is curated to create the best experiences.

Shashank brings in over more than 13 years of experience with a focus on creative & business strategy, CRM, project management, marketing consultancy, creative and content, and live event intellectual properties development. Shashank also holds a leadership position in BrandWidth Events. Before the entrepreneurial bug bit him, Shashank had also worked at Encompass Events & Procam International.

His work at BrandWidth has earned him and the firm several awards from various bodies like the Gold awards at both the EEMAX Global and WOW awards Asia in 2015.

Shashank has also done many path breaking campaigns such as the Mountain Dew Jaanbaaz campaign in 2014 in which he led the design and creative of one of the largest stunt biking tours for Mountain Dew India covering 9 states and close to 200 cities across the country.

He also led the execution and planning for one of the largest school activations undertaken by National Geographic India-the National Geographic Junior Hunt 2008, 2009 and 2010. Shashank also has to his credit the planning & execution of some of the biggest Toyota experiential & car launches across the country.

Shashank is an Electrical engineer from BIT Bhilai. He spends his leisure time catching up on super hero movies