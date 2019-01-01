FACT: NOTHING IS COSTLIER OR MORE DIFFICULT THAN GETTING A NEW CUSTOMER.

Business owners agree. The referred customer is far superior to the one brought in by ‘cold’ advertising. Yet most business owners will invest more money to find new customers than getting referrals from current, happy customers.

Millionaire maker Dan S. Kennedy and customer retention expert Shaun Buck dare you to stop chasing new customers and keep an iron cage around the ones you already have. Kennedy and Buck present a systematic approach to help you keep, cultivate, and multiply customers so that your entire business grows more valuable and sustainable,

and you replace income uncertainty with reliable income through retention and referrals.

Learn how to:

• Apply the #1 best retention strategy (hint: it’s exclusive)

• Catch customers before they leave you

• Grow each customer’s value (and have more power in the marketplace)

• Implement the three-step customer retention formula

• Use other people’s events to get more referrals

• Create your own Customer Multiplier System

• Calculate the math and cost behind customer retention

Discover the referral-getting, sales-increasing, battle-tested tactics designed to help you build a thriving business for the long-term.