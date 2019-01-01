Shaun Robison is CEO of BBD Education and co-founder of the Education Intelligence Group. He is an entrepreneurial senior education leader who has delivered a range of projects in the GCC education sector. He has worked with investors, operating companies, consultants, teachers and government regulators to plan, license and deliver startup projects with large cap-ex requirements.

Robison is passionate about education and entrepreneurship and has an excellent mix of commercial and educational competencies, having written feasibility studies, financially modelled schools and early learning centers, and opened them in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

He is also a governor for IDEA Early Learning Center, a co-founder of the Education Intelligence Group, a co-founder of the UAE Learning Network, as well as a Research Associate with Newcastle University, and a member of the British Educational Research Association.