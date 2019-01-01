My Queue

Shavon Lindley

CEO and Co-Founder, ion Learning

Shavon Lindley is the CEO and Co-Founder of ion Learning, the only digital learning experience designed for large-scale cultural change. Before that, Shavon was on the verge of burnout as a top producing financial advisor and Branch Manager at a financial planning firm where she was also the host of the “The CEO Show” on ESPN Radio. There she interviewed over 150 executives and discovered how to blend her personal and professional life while growing in a career as an authentic and diverse leader. The skills developed inspired her to create leadership development and mentoring programs, Women Evolution and Inclusion 360°, that are being implemented at companies such as Ancestry, CBRE, and Regeneron.