Sheela Lunkad is the founder of Direct Create - a collaboration based community platform. Built to rapidly scale the Handmade sector, it redefining the business process environment for the Internet generation, that's seeking a more sustainable and emotionally connected consumer eco-system. Direct Create is connecting with the Makers and Designers to buildIndia’s first online community of creators who can seamlessly work online and offline.
