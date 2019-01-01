About Shekhar Mhaskar

Shekhar Mhaskar is the Vice President at Isobar and heads Creative and technology business verticals at Isobar. He is a computer engineer and following his heart, he has been part of the digital advertising industry for more than 2 decades with a varied experience in heading Digital SBUs at renowned agencies like Ogilvy One, Cheil Worldwide, and Maxus. He also earned the credit of being a successful entrepreneur before taking up the mandate at Isobar.