Shiamak Davar

Singer, choreographer and performing artist

About Shiamak Davar

Singer, choreographer, performing artist Shiamak Davar is known as the “Guru of Dance” in India. He is largely responsible for modernizing India’s dance scene especially in the film and theatre industry.

With the motto Have Feet. Will Dance. ™,  Shiamak Davar International is the world’s biggest dance academy enriching the lives of over a million dance enthusiasts across India, Canada, Australia, the UAE and the UK.

Spreading the joy of dance to ages four to eighty four, his faculty teaches his original dance styles, including Shiamak Style (Contemporary), Shiamak’s Bollywood Jazz ™, Shabop (Hip Hop & Street Funk) and Shiamak’s Yoga – Inner Dance Movement amongst many others.

 