Shivakumar Shankar (Shiv) is Managing Director, India, for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. He brings more than 25 years of diversified experience in consumer durables and insurance, of which more than a decade has been in insurance and insurance data solutions. Shankar is well versed in the underwriting and business needs of the Indian insurance market and is working to bring data driven practices to insurers. In this role, he helps insurers manage the challenges of making complex data solutions work for real-time transactional decision making. Shankar has been Managing Director of the India business since August 2012, and is an industry expert on the collection and optimisation of data for use in insurance risk assessment. Before joining LexisNexis Risk Solutions, he was Sr. VP – Marketing & New Initiatives at Cholamandalam MS General Insurance.