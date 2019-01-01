About Shlomo Magdassi
Shlomo Magdassi is a professor of chemistry at the Casali Center for Applied Chemistry, the Institute of Chemistry and the Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel.
