Shlomo Morgulis is an Associate Account Executive at Beckerman PR, working with clients in the real estate and biotech spaces. Earlier in his career, Shlomo worked in variety of positions in public relations, broadcast media, blogging and the nonprofit world. A native of the Big Apple, Shlomo’s non-work interests include history, baseball and baseball history.
