Shobhit Bhatnagar is the Co-Founder and CEO at Gradeup, India’s largest competitive examination preparation platform. Shobhit oversees integral marketing and content development function while also being actively involved in hiring & building talent. At Gradeup, Shobhit’s vision is to create India’s most effective online preparation platform for competitive examinations, that caters to crores of the country’s aspirants. On the back of superlative technology and world-class content, he hopes to help all aspirants excel at the exams and create a secure future for themselves. Shobhit aims to achieve this goal by keep introducing new products & services to support exam preparation and adding a variety of national regional competitive exams into Gradeup’s portfolio in the years to come.