Shrabana Mukherjee

Latest

Stocks

August Home Sales Soar to 7-Month High: 5 Top Housing Picks

Here we take a look at five housing stocks that have tremendous potential on stellar market fundamentals despite all odds.

Continue Reading
Stocks

4 Furniture Stocks for Solid Returns Amid Industry Challenges

Although rising inflation and supply-chain disruptions pose risks, an improving housing market along with a focus on digitization and product innovati...

Continue Reading
Stocks

4 Stocks to Reap Solid Returns as Analysts Initiate Coverage

Increased analyst coverage over the past few weeks might lead to solid price appreciation for stocks like Preferred Apartment (APTS), GCM (GCMG), Aadi...

Continue Reading
Stocks

5 Top Homebuilding Stocks to Ride the Booming Industry

Although a rise in input prices and land/labor costs pose risks, low mortgage rates and higher demand are likely to drive the industry. TOL, MTH, TPH,...

Continue Reading
Stocks

New Analyst Coverage Puts Spotlight on These 5 Stocks

Increased analyst coverage over the past few weeks might lead to solid price appreciation for stocks like NBTB, BIO, RDNT, ABR and CATY.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like