Shrabona Ghosh

Vajro Secures $8.5 Million In Series A
The funds will be utilized to develop its next generation platform with new features and flexibility and to build integrations with other e-commerce platforms
Soon, Corelle India Will Expand Its Online Presence
The brand will be available on e-commerce sites such as Tata Cliq Luxury, Paytm Mall, among others by March first week. The company will also introduce drop shipment facilities
Flint Raises $5.1 Million In Seed Round
The funds will be utilized to bring early users on board, enhance product base and hire for senior positions
Airtel Commissions 21 MW Solar Power Unit in Maharashtra
The captive unit will supply clean energy to Airtel's data centers and switching centers in the state and will reduce carbon emissions by 25,517 tonnes annually
LegalKart Raises INR 4 Crore In Pre-Series A
The platform will use the fresh capital to develop technology products to create instant access to legal support
Smiles.ai Raises $23 Million in Series A
The funds will be utilized to expand footprint nationally, strengthen the leadership team and build innovative tech-driven dental care solutions
HYPD Raises $1.5 Million In Seed Round
The platform is set to initiate a paradigm shift by giving content-creators a business destination of their own
Hospals Raises $3.5 Million In Pre-Series A
Hospals connects thousands of patients from all over the world to the best hospitals, clinics and hotels in India, Turkey, UAE and Thailand, to avail the most suitable medical treatments and accommodation in their budget
Super Scholar Raises $400,000
The platform will utilize the funds to strengthen its courses and scholarship offerings
Finsall Raises INR 12 Crore In Pre Series A
Funds will be utilized to scale tech platform, secure insurance partnerships and increase market share
Agrowave Raises $2 Million In Pre-Series A
The company intends to use the funds to expand the team and scale operations
Figaro's Pizza Inks Pact With FranGlobal To Expand In India
According to the agreement hundreds of outlets will be opened throughout India over the next 25 years
Khelgully Raises INR 3.1 Crore In Seed Funding
The platform operates on real money gaming model and allows players to earn real cash while pursuing their passion for gaming
Quizy Raises $270,000 In Seed Round
The brand plans to utilize the funds to hire exceptional talents and acquire new users.
Cloud Tailor Raises $1 Million In Pre-Series A
The funds will be utilized to expand personalized fashion fulfillment centres across India