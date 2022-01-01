Shrabona Ghosh

Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent

Latest

Funding

Vajro Secures $8.5 Million In Series A

The funds will be utilized to develop its next generation platform with new features and flexibility and to build integrations with other e-commerce platforms

Continue Reading
Business Expansion

Soon, Corelle India Will Expand Its Online Presence

The brand will be available on e-commerce sites such as Tata Cliq Luxury, Paytm Mall, among others by March first week. The company will also introduce drop shipment facilities

Continue Reading
Funding

Flint Raises $5.1 Million In Seed Round

The funds will be utilized to bring early users on board, enhance product base and hire for senior positions

Continue Reading
Clean Energy

Airtel Commissions 21 MW Solar Power Unit in Maharashtra

The captive unit will supply clean energy to Airtel's data centers and switching centers in the state and will reduce carbon emissions by 25,517 tonnes annually

Continue Reading
Funding

LegalKart Raises INR 4 Crore In Pre-Series A

The platform will use the fresh capital to develop technology products to create instant access to legal support

Continue Reading
Funding

Smiles.ai Raises $23 Million in Series A

The funds will be utilized to expand footprint nationally, strengthen the leadership team and build innovative tech-driven dental care solutions

Continue Reading
Funding

HYPD Raises $1.5 Million In Seed Round

The platform is set to initiate a paradigm shift by giving content-creators a business destination of their own

Continue Reading
Funding

Hospals Raises $3.5 Million In Pre-Series A

Hospals connects thousands of patients from all over the world to the best hospitals, clinics and hotels in India, Turkey, UAE and Thailand, to avail the most suitable medical treatments and accommodation in their budget

Continue Reading
Funding

Super Scholar Raises $400,000

The platform will utilize the funds to strengthen its courses and scholarship offerings

Continue Reading
Funding

Finsall Raises INR 12 Crore In Pre Series A

Funds will be utilized to scale tech platform, secure insurance partnerships and increase market share

Continue Reading
Funding

Agrowave Raises $2 Million In Pre-Series A

The company intends to use the funds to expand the team and scale operations

Continue Reading
Business Growth

Figaro's Pizza Inks Pact With FranGlobal To Expand In India

According to the agreement hundreds of outlets will be opened throughout India over the next 25 years

Continue Reading
Funding

Khelgully Raises INR 3.1 Crore In Seed Funding

The platform operates on real money gaming model and allows players to earn real cash while pursuing their passion for gaming

Continue Reading
Funding

Quizy Raises $270,000 In Seed Round

The brand plans to utilize the funds to hire exceptional talents and acquire new users.

Continue Reading
Funding

Cloud Tailor Raises $1 Million In Pre-Series A

The funds will be utilized to expand personalized fashion fulfillment centres across India

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like