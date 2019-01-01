Shradha A Salla

After undergoing extensive training and practicing for a number of years as a numerologist, tarot reader, Vastu practitioner and a qualified healer, Shradha has a loyal clientele comprising of the who’s who from all fields internationally. However, that wasn’t it for Shradha.

The entrepreneurial bug in her came to light soon after as she now has her own brand creations – I LOVE ME and I LOVE EDAMAME – which started off as an aim to make Edamame available as an affordable product for the masses. Three years down the line, she has a partner on board and the business is growing steadily.