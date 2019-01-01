About Shreyans Mehta
Shreyans is an industrial engineer from Manipal University. After Working with Hero Moto CorpLtd. in the strategic sourcing and supply chain department for a while, he moved on from his dream job to wear the entrepreneur’s hat.
