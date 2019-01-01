About Shweta Sharma

Shweta is an acknowledged leader in eCommerce, digital marketing & experiential marketing. She has extensive experience in helping brands develop many aspects of their digital transformation; from web identity creation, amplification and customer acquisition across FMCG/CPG, Automobiles, Fashion. Shweta Sharma heads eBuX at AdGlobal360. eBuX is a scalable solution offered by Adglobal360 to brand managers that helps them make informed decisions about their products across e-commerce marketplaces.