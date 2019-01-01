My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shweta Sinha

Shweta Sinha

Guest Author

About Shweta Sinha

Shweta Sinha has over 20 years experience in Advertising and Media and has been associated with leading media houses such as Times of India, Sony Entertainment Television, Elle Magazine, Rediff.com, and Open Magazine in various leadership positions.

She writes on effective Leadership principles, right communication,spirituality, business ethics and values. Her other area of interest is Gender Studies.