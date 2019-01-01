Shweta Sinha has over 20 years experience in Advertising and Media and has been associated with leading media houses such as Times of India, Sony Entertainment Television, Elle Magazine, Rediff.com, and Open Magazine in various leadership positions.
She writes on effective Leadership principles, right communication,spirituality, business ethics and values. Her other area of interest is Gender Studies.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.