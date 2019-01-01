About Shyaire Ganglani
Shyaire Ganglani is a true digital native in the field of consultancy with a keen interest in all things technology-related. Fascinated with the power of digital and social marketing, she is currently a Social Strategist at Social@Ogilvy. Having previously worked with recognized brands to connect with their target audiences via community management, creative copy writing, campaign management, and visualizing key social and mobile apps, Ganglani now works with key government clients in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and global technology clients to create brand strategies and adventures.