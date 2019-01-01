About Siddharth Vedula, Jeffrey York, and Michael Lenox
Sid Vedula, Jeff York and Mike Lenox are professors of entrepreneurship and strategic management at Babson College, the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Virginia respectively. Their research focuses on how entrepreneurs can solve environmental problems and help create new green markets.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.