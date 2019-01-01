Sidarth Menon is the founder of DesignKraft, a company that designs and manufactures modern, custom-made furniture, lighting and objects. After a decade in finance that took him to Toronto, Bangalore, London and the corners of Africa, he still couldn’t find the right furniture when he settled in Dubai so he set up a company to make it. He strongly believes in embracing consumers’ desire for more individual expression in their home. Compared to his life in finance, he describes being an entrepreneur as ‘more stress, better hours’!