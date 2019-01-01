My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sidarth Menon

Sidarth Menon

Founder, DesignKraft

About Sidarth Menon

Sidarth Menon is the founder of DesignKraft, a company that designs and manufactures modern, custom-made furniture, lighting and objects. After a decade in finance that took him to Toronto, Bangalore, London and the corners of Africa, he still couldn’t find the right furniture when he settled in Dubai so he set up a company to make it. He strongly believes in embracing consumers’ desire for more individual expression in their home. Compared to his life in finance, he describes being an entrepreneur as ‘more stress, better hours’!