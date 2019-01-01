About Siddharth Jain

He was formerly an M&A banker with BNP Paribas in Singapore for over six years before coming back to India to launch his beverage venture. Siddharth has been an avid tea lover. Realising the need for healthier and natural beverage products, his passion for tea led him to develop and bring to market India's first real-brewed bottled ice tea brand Brewhouse. He is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and Delhi University.