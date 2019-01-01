About Siddharth Kadri

Siddharth has been in the Marketing & Communications business for almost a decade and has managed the communications mandate for clients across industries. An MSc in International Business from Robert Gordon University, Scotland, he has been instrumental in setting up social/digital media campaigns and processes for leading industry players like Maharashtra 1TV (Marathi News Channel), Mumbai Congress, HRH Group of Hotels and many more. He was recently nominated for the Young Gun Award in the Exchange4Media Indian Content Marketing Awards 2017.