Siddharth Marupeddi is the Founder and CEO of StartAP, enabling one of the Asia's fastest growing entrepreneurial ecosystems. His work extends into advertising with a strategic firm called STOXIDE which builds disruptive brands. A traveller visiting more than 60 global destinations to understand and absorb the cultural diversity and ever-evolving world of technology.

Siddharth has his current interests in Clean-tech and education by developing initiatives and products which can make an impact by working together with forward-thinking entrepreneurs and visionaries to build a sustainable future.

Articles he writes are his understandings about the ecosystem and the global phenomenon of hyper-change.