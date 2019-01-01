My Queue

Simon Kennedy

Simon Kennedy

Guest Writer
Director, Edwards and Towers

About Simon Kennedy

Simon Kennedy, Director at Edwards and Towers, has been operating in the UAE real estate market since 2008. Since becoming a Partner in Edwards & Towers in 2011, he has grown the company’s brokerage coverage across all residential and commercial areas of Dubai. In 2014 he launched two new ventures; E&T Abu Dhabi and E&T Holiday Homes, to diversify his holdings into new geographies and specialisms. Simon is a Chartered Surveyor with three university degrees, including a Masters in Real Estate and an Executive MBA. He is experienced in various aspects of the property sector both in the UK and the UAE, having held various positions in brokerage, fund management and asset management.