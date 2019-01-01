My Queue

Simon Lockyer

Guest Writer
Co-founder of everydayhero

Simon Lockyer has more than 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector and is passionate about cause-related marketing. He believes in seamlessly integrating giving and social justice into everyday life. In 2002, Lockyer and Nathan Betteridge founded everydayhero with the goal of becoming a fast-moving consumer brand. Everydayhero grew into a global fundraising platform with the mission to connect people to causes they care about. The platform aims to help people spread the word about these causes, and ultimately, generate support. Today, everydayhero has raised more than $206 million for charities and nonprofits around the world.