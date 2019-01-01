My Queue

Simon Stirzaker

Guest Writer
Regional Leader - Health & Benefits, Al-Futtaim Willis Co.

About Simon Stirzaker

Simon Stirzaker is the Regional Leader of Health & Benefits at Al-Futtaim Willis, UAE. He came to the Middle East in 1994 where he was instrumental in the shaping and development of the health insurance market in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Prior to Al Futtaim Willis, Simon was the Regional Head of Development & Strategy for Middle East at the Royal Bank of Canada. He holds a BA degree in accounting and finance from Birmingham University, UK.