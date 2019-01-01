Simone Vincenzi, known as The Experts Strategist, is the co-founder of GTeX, Forbes and Huffington Post contributor, TEDx speaker, host of the podcast Explode Your Expert Business, author of 3 life-changing books. He is passionate about turning experts into authorities using his signature EXPLODE YOUR EXPERT BIZ programs. Every year he speaks in front of more than 5,000 business leaders, which included sharing the stage with Les Brown, Dr John DeMartini, Trent Shelton and many more.

He has also organized over 170 events, including Gary Vee speaking from York Hall boxing ring. Following his passion for making an impact on the younger generation, he also partners with the largest youth organizations in the UK, helping them deliver more effective courses and training.