Sindhujaa Kumar

MD (A.M) Demolishing Limits - in Body & Mind

About Sindhujaa Kumar

Sindhujaa Kumar is a Holistic Wellness Expert who holds an MD in Alternative Medicines, with 4 core specializations:

1) Exercise & Movement Sciences (with ACSM accreditation- international gold standard credentialling elite sports coaches, exercise scientists and celebrity trainers for cutting-edge strength & conditioning, athletic coaching, yoga and movement therapy) 
2) Nutrition & herbalism
3) Energy Healing (TCM)
4) Emotional intelligence and leadership coaching

Sindhujaa is an established transformation coach for athletes, corporates and individuals - innovatively integrating physical fitness, emotional empowerment techniques and spiritual practices to unlock new dimensions of personal power and impact