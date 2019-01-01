My Queue

Sirish Kumar

Founder and CEO, Telr

About Sirish Kumar

Sirish Kumar is the CEO and Co-Founder of Telr, the international e-payment gateway for businesses to easily and securely accept and manage online payments via web and mobile.  A seasoned C-suite executive, Sirish is widely acknowledged as one of the most distinguished finance professionals in the industry having successfully set up and steered the growth of Middle East's fastest growing payments player. With an unstinted focus on emerging markets and SME businesses, Sirish is spearheading the growth of Telr across Middle East, South Asian economies and has recently launched it in India.