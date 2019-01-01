Smita Gaikwad

As head of Global Corporate Communication at HGS, Smita is responsible for building the HGS brand internally and externally through Media and Industry Relations, Employee Communications, Corporate Branding and Community Relations.

She brings in over 20 years of experience in Corporate Communications and Marketing, a decade of which has been in the BPM industry. Prior to joining HGS, she headed the Corporate Communications and Marketing function at Firstsource and handled the entire gamut of Marketing and Communication activities including Internal & External communications, Advertising, Media Relations, Brand Campaigns, Product launches, Online marketing and Demand Generation. She also held a similar profile with WNS and has worked in the corporate communications teams of Principal Financial Group and Thomas Cook before that.

Smita holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Mumbai University, India and a Diploma in Mass Communication from St Xavier’s Institute of Communication, Mumbai, India. She loves a wide range of world music, is into movies and is also passionate about bowling.