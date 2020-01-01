A gold medalist from IIM Kozhikode, Sneha Choudhry is the Co-Founder & CBO at Zolostays.

Recently featured under ‘YourStory’s 100 emerging voices of 2019’, she brings with her 10 years of experience in leading global companies like Deloitte and Oracle as Strategy & Operations Consultant. Sneha is responsible for Business Expansion and Customer Experience at Zolo. She holds an engineering degree from R.V. College of Engineering, Bangalore, and a post-graduate degree in MBA from IIM, Kozhikode.

Having founded two companies before zeroing in on Zolostays, Sneha believes an entrepreneur’s 24 X 7 lifestyle requires a specific mindset, strong determination, and robust resilience. She believes that one needs to develop its own unique work-life balance that works for one without being bogged down by all the rules that define it. A strong supporter of women in business, she willingly spends her time encouraging and advising women entrepreneurs on moving to the next level.

Sneha is a detail-oriented problem-solver and strongly believes in getting the job done, no matter what the challenge may be. Her vision to start Zolo was to make the way people live away from homes, awesome!

She is an avid reader and traveler. In her spare time, she aces vegan cooking and greens up her surrounding with samplings she has collected from her travels.