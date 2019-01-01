Sneha Sultania is currently tasked with accelerating the growth of the company in the APAC region. BizEquity has created the world’s largest and only patented online business valuation engine. The software exists to help business owners and their advisors like accountants, wealth managers, insurance and banking professionals to value their prospects & clients real-time. Our simple 7-step online process delivers a thorough business valuation report in a fraction of the time and for a fraction of the cost, unlike the other traditional offline methods.