Snehashish Bhattacharjee

Denave was founded 17 years ago to fill the void in the industry of a service provider that can provide end-to-end sales enablement solutions with clear focus on revenue acceleration, ROI optimization and measurable impact. Snehashish, as the Chief Executive Officer of Denave spearheads the strategic goals of the company and is instrumental in building the company’s future roadmap. In his role, he has a clear focus on operational excellence, innovation, expansion and profitability.

In his initial years at Denave, Snehashish established the services delivery model at Denave. He also spearheaded the creation of a remote services model to overcome geographical boundaries and led the company’s foray into global markets. The company currently has delivery centers in Noida, Singapore, London and Kuala Lumpur reaching over 19 countries and 500+ cities globally. Under his leadership, the company is poised to touch every part of the globe in the next 5 years.

Snehashish also has a dedicated focus on evolving Denave’s unique tele-sales model as a game changer against the present industry standard tele-operations model provided as a service by most large BPOs. With technology and innovation as the convergence point, Snehashish is leading the company to drive the future of sales enablement aiming to emerge as the world’s largest sales enablement organization.

Prior to laying the foundation of Denave in 1999, Snehashish has worked with multi nationals like Wipro and Microsoft where he gathered a wealth of business and technology experience. He has handled sales and marketing responsibilities in these companies in multiple capacities.