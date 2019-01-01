My Queue

Sobia Khan

Sobia Khan

Content Marketing Manager, Tahawal

About Sobia Khan

Sobia Khan is a 23-year-old student at the American University of Sharjah in the UAE, and the Content Marketing Manager at Tahawal, a fresh new digital agency in Dubai specifically designed to cater to the needs and budgets of startups and SMEs. She joined Tahawal because she feels that startups are similar to interns in the fact that with a little support and the right opportunity, both can make huge impacts in the world. With a passion for writing and photography, she spends all her free time watching videos of cute baby animals and strongly believes that life is too short to wear matching socks.