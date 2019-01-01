Sofia Aguilar is an attorney in Greenberg Glusker’s Litigation Group. Aguilar's practice includes a variety of litigation matters in the areas of employment, entertainment and real estate. Additionally, she works collaboratively with her clients to find ways to substantially minimize their risk of employment litigation, wage claims and other employment related claims.
