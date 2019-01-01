Soham Thacker, an Electrical and Computer Enginner from Rutgers University, NJ, USA has worked for multinational companies such as Motorolla, Johnson & Johnson and Colgate Palmolive.

In 2011 Soham decided to leave his high paying salary and against the run of flow, move back to India to fulfill his entrepreneurial dream. He started his journey with a couple of failed ventures, followed by a successful venture called Just Mexican (a Mexican fast food chain across Gujarat). In 2016 Soham decided to come back to technology with Fixpocket (an internet based startup for digital services).

Soham has been performing seminars and workshops across different areas of India to generate awareness among the rural audience pertaining to the world of digital services.