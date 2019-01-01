About Somen Mondal
Somen Mondal is the co-founder and CEO of Ideal. In 2012, Mondal received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. Today Mondal works with his team to help employers use AI to reduce bias and improve quality of hire.
