Zurie is a luxury brand that is making fashion functional by amalgamating traditional way of selling with contemporary luxury .By procuring unique material and converting ordinary into exclusive.
About Sonam Gupta
Sonam is the co-founder and Creative Director for Zurie Design Studio. Zurie Jewellery breaks the cliche of wearing your gems on special occasion , exclusively . Zurie Co-founder , Sonam Gupta has a vision to create acceptance for wearing your designer jewellery in your day to day life .