Sonia Weymuller

Guest Writer
Partner, VentureSouq

About Sonia Weymuller

Sonia Weymuller is a founding partner at VentureSouq, an equity funding platform for early stage companies. Prior to VentureSouq, she spent a decade working in Strategy with Microsoft and Viacom in London and Advertising Sales with Turner Broadcasting in Dubai. Sonia holds a B.A. from Yale University and a MSc from the London School of Economics. She serves as the UAE Director for the Yale Alumni Schools Committee and is a Charter Member for TiE's Dubai chapter.