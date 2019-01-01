About Sophia Arakelyan
Sophia Arakelyan is a writer and founder of a publication about AI: buZZrobot. She is an award-winning journalist and has worked with BusinessWeek Russia, where she covered finance/banking and small business topics. An article she wrote that highlighted the issues in the Russian small business ecosystem was admitted as an Article of the Year in 2008 by the Russian National Press Award, “PressCalling.” She also founded buZZrobot, to deliver a clear explanation of what AI technology is and to cover practical aspects of the field.