Sophie Mao has been practicing law since being admitted to the Bar of PRC in 1997. She is the Directing Partner of Chibridge Law Firm based in Guangzhou, China, and the supervisor of International Division of the firm. Her main business is to provide legal assistance to SMEs doing business in China or foreigners who work in China. She also works as the guest speaker in Global Source.
