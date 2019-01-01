Soukaina Rachidi is the founder and author of Soukie Speaks, a blog which strives to reimagine the narrative of young leaders, businesses and communities in the MENA region and empower a new generation of Arab leaders and entrepreneurs. Although Soukaina was born in Morocco, she spent most of her formative years in the United Arab Emirates. She has lived in Qatar, the USA and Argentina. Soukaina's diverse work experience includes university student recruitment, management, customer service and PR. Before becoming a full-time blogger, writing consultant and author, Soukaina was the Media Relations Coordinator at Dubai-based startup Melltoo Marketplace, where she was responsible for forging new partnerships with like-minded entrepreneurs in the MENA startup ecosystem and promoting Melltoo’s core values of trust, sustainability and privacy. With a B.A. in International Relations from the University of Delaware, Soukaina is passionate about writing, global issues, entrepreneurship, youth empowerment and sustainability.