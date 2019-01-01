Sousthav Chakrabarty

A banking and wealth management professional with 15 years of experience, Sousthav has worked with MetLife, HDFC, Citibank and many other renowned domestic and foreign banks. Sousthav was the Head of Relationship Banking at HDFC Bank (Bangalore) spearheading a team of imperia and preferred relationship managers.

A current member of the Advisory Board of TLR Excellence Consultants, Sousthav is a Marketing & Finance Post Graduate from ITM Business School, Bangalore, and has an MBA from New Hampshire College.

Sousthav is also a technology and finance enthusiast and has been part of many start-ups in the fin-tech space before starting Capital Quotient. Hailing from the City of Joy – Kolkata now settled in Bangalore for over 17 year is also an avid reader of science fiction novels and an animal lover.